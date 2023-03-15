Yellowjackets: How to Catch Up On the Hit Thriller and Stream Season 2

Need a chilling, murderous drama to get you through this lingering cold front? Time to dive into Yellowjackets. And after you binge the buzzy first season, you can even get early access to its Season 2 premiere. Here’s how.

Yellowjackets Season 2 debuts on Showtime Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c — but Showtime subscribers can stream the episode two days early, on Friday, March 24. Starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Yellowjackets follows a high school girl’s soccer team after they become survivors of a plane crash deep in the wilderness.

How to Stream Yellowjackets Online

Yellowjackets is a Showtime original and as such, it’s available exclusively to stream on the platform. (The platform can, however, be added onto several other streaming platforms.) Showtime subscribers also get access to other original series including Billions, George and Tammy, Your Honor and more. With a Showtime subscription, you can also stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which just collected seven Academy Awards, including for Best Picture.

($10.99/month; $11.99/month with Paramount+)



While Showtime offers a subscription for $10.99/month, we recommend signing up for the Paramount+ and Showtime Bundle for just $1 more. Because, really, what’s one extra dollar? Those extra 100 pennies will get you access to the entire Paramount+ library, including popular originals such as Star Trek: Picard, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown and Criminal Minds: Evolution. The streamer offers other perks, including access to movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

For $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) you can subscribe to either the Paramount+ Essential plan + Showtime bundle, or the Premium plan + Showtime bundle. Yes, that’s right! Both plans are the same price. So you might as well subscribe to the premium bundle to enjoy ad-free streaming, watch your local CBS live station and have the option to download shows for on-the-go viewing.

Showtime can be added to a Prime Membership, as well as Hulu and Apple TV subscriptions, all for just $10.99.

What Is Yellowjackets about?

Described as “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama,” Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, “proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) also star in the series.

