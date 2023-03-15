TVLine Items: Drew Hosts MTV Awards, Doctor Who Spinoff Details and More

Drew Barrymore is returning to the MTV Movie & TV Awards stage, this time as the host of the popular fan-voted awards show, airing live on Sunday, May 7 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).

The actress and daytime talk show host has been nominated for nine MTV Movie & TV Awards and won three in the span of her over four decades-long career.

The award show will celebrate both TV and movies from the last year and will air through MTV in over 150 countries around the world.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* A Doctor Who spinoff starring Jemma Redgrave will focus on UNIT, the fictional military research organization that has appeared in the mothership show, our sister site Deadline reports. Russell T. Davies will serve as showrunner again for the spinoff that will be released on Disney+. Redgrave will reprise her role as Kate Stewart, a character that has appeared in 10 episodes throughout the series, who is now running the UNIT.

* Prime Video’s upcoming drama series Citadel has reportedly been renewed for Season 2 prior to its first season release on Friday, April 28, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. (Reps for Amazon declined to comment.) Priyanka Chopra Jones and Richard Madden co-star in the six-episode first season.

* The documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, detailing the life of the Back to the Future trilogy vet, is set to stream Friday, May 12, on Apple TV+ and premiere in a few North American and British theaters, EW.com reports. American writer Davis Guggenheim sat down with Fox to discusses his childhood, Hollywood fame, battle with Parkinson’s disease and more.

* John Mulaney: Baby J, a new standup comedy special from comedian John Mulaney, is slated to premiere Tuesday, April 25, on Netflix.

* The half-hour Pete Davidson-led comedy series Bupkis will premiere Thursday, May 4, on Peacock. The eight-episode show will exaggerate moments from Davidson’s real life and include fellow comedians Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, Chase Sui Wonders and more as guest stars.

* CBS has ordered another four Let’s Make a Deal primetime specials, to air Wednesday, April 19, with a salute to the Military ft. special guest Jordin Sparks, Wednesday, April 26, Wednesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 10, all at 9/8c.

* Law & Order: Special Victims Unit vet Danny Pino will star in MGM+’s newest crime thriller Hotel Cocaine, Deadline reports. Pino will play main character Roman Compte, a Cuban emigrant who had a feud with Fidel Castro during the Bay of Pigs invasion. In the series, Compte travels to Miami for a fresh start and to begin managing the Mutiny Hotel, the heart of the cocaine scene in Miami during the 1970s and ’80s.

* Class of ’09, a limited series thriller starring Atlanta vet Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara (A Teacher) and following a near-future class of FBI agents grappling with immense changes in a criminal justice system altered by artificial intelligence, will premiere Wednesday, May 10, on Hulu (with its first two episodes, followed by six weekly releases).

