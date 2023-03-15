BEEF Trailer: A Road Rage Incident Incites a Wild War Between Ali Wong and Steven Yeun — Watch

Revenge is a dish best served raw, at least according to the newly released trailer for Netflix’s BEEF.

The upcoming dark dramedy (which releases all 10 episodes Thursday, April 6) follows the aftermath of a road rage incident that forever changes the lives of two strangers. Per the official description: “Danny Cho (The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Always Be My Maybe‘s Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

In the trailer embedded above, we catch our first glimpse of the down-on-his-luck Danny and the entirely stressed out Amy, as the event in question soon takes over their lives and everything around them. Unsurprisingly, neither of them has the wherewithal to leave well enough alone. Amy becomes obsessed with taking what little Danny has in life, while Danny doesn’t hesitate to taunt her with the fact that she may actually hate the life she so carefully built for herself.

In addition to Wong and Yeun, BEEF also stars Joseph Lee (Star Trek: Picard), Young Mazino (Fish Bones), David Choe (Violent Blue) and Patti Yasutake (Star Trek: The Next Generation). Maria Bello (NCIS) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) appear in recurring roles.

