TVLine Items: Beach Boys Tribute, Jason Ritter Joins Matlock and More

Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, John Stamos and others are joining together to ride the good wave in honor of the 60th anniversary of legendary rock band The Beach Boys.

CBS has announced a lineup of well-known musicians, actors and TV personalities that are coming together for the two-hour special A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys, airing Sunday, April 9 at 8/7c. Paramount+ will stream the special live and MTV will air a condensed version at a later date.

Beach Boys band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston will appear as featured guests during the program. Notable performers covering Beach Boy classics for the tribute include Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Fall Out Boy, John Legend, Hanson, Pentatonix and Weezer. In addition to the musical performances, Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., Bruce Springsteen and John Stamos will make special appearances.

Watch a first look at the special below:

Only GOOD VIBRATIONS here! 🎶 Music legends unite to celebrate, a #GRAMMYsSaluteBeachBoys, April 9th at 8/7c on CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/uPqH0PJWja — CBS (@CBS) March 14, 2023

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jason Ritter (Parenthood) has joined CBS’ Matlock reboot pilot as Julian, the son of the head of the prestigious law firm where Kathy Bates’ titular character works, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King) will guest-star in a recurring role in the Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, our sister site Variety reports. Hedlund will play Reeves’ riding instructor, Garrett Montgomery, in the period piece about the historic American law official.

* Ben Daniels (Fox’s The Exorcist) will recur in Season 2 of AMC’s Interview With The Vampire as Santiago, “the leading vamp thespian of the Theatre des Vampires who grows increasingly suspicious of the American vampires Louis and Claudia,” our sister site Deadline reports.

