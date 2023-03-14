The Bachelorette: Charity Lawson Named the Star of Season 20

This may be a spoiler if you’re not fully caught up on The Bachelor, but here goes: Charity Lawson is the next star of The Bachelorette.

Charity’s role was revealed during Tuesday’s “The Women Tell All” installment of The Bachelor, with host Jesse Palmer surprising her with the news at the end of the taping. During a game of “This or That?” he asked her to choose between The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Naturally, she chose The Bachelorette, and Jesse responded: “I’m glad you said that, because Charity, I want you to be our next Bachelorette.”

ABC also posted a video on social media celebrating the announcement:

And your next Bachelorette is… 🌹💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/yRSFiXAcP9 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 15, 2023

Charity, who was just dumped by Zach after hometown dates on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, will now get to hand out the roses herself when The Bachelorette returns this summer. A 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Charity quickly became a fan favorite during Zach’s season and made it all the way to his final four before her heart-wrenching exit. Now just three girls — Kaity, Gabi and Ariel — are left to vie for Zach’s heart, with The Bachelor‘s season finale set for Monday, March 27 at 8/7c on ABC.

