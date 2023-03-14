Mrs. Davis: Betty Gilpin Goes Up Against an All-Knowing Algorithm in Full Trailer for Peacock Series

Having your entire life determined by algorithm is a terrifying, absurdist reality, and that’s what Betty Gilpin’s Simone is up against in Mrs. Davis, the upcoming Peacock series from Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers).

In the full trailer released on Tuesday, the hero nun seeks the Holy Grail in what promises to be an unconventional ride across eight hour-long episodes. Press PLAY on the above sneak peek for a glimpse at the new show, featuring quippy one-liners, a massive recreation of Excalibur and an Evel Knievel-like motorcycle leap through the Randy’s Donuts sign.

Mrs. Davis will premiere the first four episodes Thursday, April 20 on Peacock; a new episode will stream every Thursday after that. The show follows Simone “on an epic quest to destroy the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence known as ‘Mrs. Davis,’” per the official synopsis.

In addition to Gilpin (GLOW, Gaslit), the series also stars Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) as Simone’s friend Wiley and Andy McQueen (Outer Banks) as her other friend Jay. Additional cast includes Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

Hernandez and Lindelof will write and executive-produce the series, with Hernandez also serving as the showrunner.

Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will executive-produce and direct multiple episodes, including the series premiere, and Alethea Jones will also executive-produce and helm several episodes this season.

What are your first impressions of Mrs. Davis? Do you plan to tune in? Drop your thoughts below.