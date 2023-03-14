Matthew McConaughey to Reteam With Woody Harrelson in Apple TV+ Comedy

The True Detective boys are getting the band back together.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have signed on to team up again in a new comedy series for Apple TV+, TVLine has learned. The untitled scripted comedy is billed as “a heartfelt odd couple love story” that centers on “the strange and beautiful bond” between the two actors. “Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas,” per the official synopsis. (From the description, it sounds like McConaughey and Harrelson are playing fictionalized versions of themselves here, but Apple declined to provide any further character details.)

Emmy winner David West Read (Schitt’s Creek) will create the series and serve as an executive producer. Read is also the creator of Apple TV+’s upcoming series The Big Door Prize, starring Chris O’Dowd and premiering later this month on the streamer.

McConaughey and Harrelson last shared the screen as Louisiana detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart in the freshman season of True Detective, which aired on HBO in 2014. (Both actors earned Emmy nominations for their performances.) They also co-starred in the 1999 movie EDtv. McConaughey’s other TV credits include Eastbound & Down and Sex and the City. Harrelson first broke out as bartender Woody Boyd on Cheers; he’s next set to star opposite Justin Theroux in HBO’s upcoming Watergate retelling White House Plumbers.

