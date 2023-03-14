A League of Their Own to End With Very Short Season 2 — Report

The Rockford Peaches are sticking around for a few extra innings. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Prime Video is renewing its series adaptation of A League of Their Own for a four-episode second season, Puck reports. And according to THR, it will be the show’s last.

A reinterpretation of the beloved 1992 film, A League of Their Own follows the women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. Led by Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) as Carson Shaw, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Greta Gill and relative newcomer Chanté Adams as Max Chapman, the series chronicled not only the racism of the era, but the lengths to which gay female baseball players had to go to protect themselves.

During the Season 1 finale — spoiler alert! — the Rockford Peaches fell to the South Bend Blue Sox in the championship game, with former Peach Jo De Luca hitting the winning home run. Carson and Greta also parted ways after the baseball season concluded… but in a cliffhanger twist, Carson’s husband Charlie spied Carson giving Greta a passionate goodbye kiss.

Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect A League of Their Own‘s renewal and cancellation. Your thoughts on this bittersweet news? Tell us below.