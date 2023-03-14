9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Marjan's Return Leads to a Deadly Encounter

We knew she couldn’t stay away for too long.

About a month after formally stepping down from the department, Marjan is back on 9-1-1: Lone Star tonight (Fox, 8/7c), though she has yet to actually reunite with her 126 family.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek finds Natacha Karam‘s character in the midst of her personal quest for enlightenment, which of course includes a few pit stops to help strangers in need along the road. (Come on, you can take the girl out of the 126, but you can’t take the 126 out of the girl.)

But it’s what happens after Marjan helps this particular couple that’s sure to send a chill down your spine. Karam did tell TVLine that “things will arise on the road to keep [Marjan] busy,” but we never imagined this.

Then again, the official synopsis for the episode, appropriately titled “Control Freaks,” probably could have tipped us off: “On her way back to Austin, Marjan is in for the fight of her life when she is targeted by a killer.” There you go.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at Marjan’s return to 9-1-1: Lone Star, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Did you miss her?