TVLine Items: The Bear Sets Return Month, Three Pines Cancelled and More

The Bear will be reopening its restaurant doors this June on Hulu, it was announced in a Season 2 teaser that aired during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The FX on Hulu dramedy’s creative team teased the upcoming season at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January. With the opening of the new restaurant, Carmy & Co. “think they’re starting from a healthy place, but a restaurant, like a lot of other businesses, just creates the same amount of problems and the same amount of headaches every day,” co-showrunner and executive producer Christopher Storer said. “So we see them have to step up in certain ways, in some ways regressing, but hopefully coming back together to open this thing by a very specific date.”

Co-showrunner/EP Joanna Calo also hinted that the new episodes might be more comedic than dramatic. “Going into Season 2, we found ourselves leaning a little more into the lighter side, just from the writing perspective,” Calo shared.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Prime Video has cancelled the crime mystery series Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina, after just one season, our sister site Variety reports.

* I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season 3 will premiere Tuesday, May 30 on Netflix.

* Queen of the Universe Season 2 will now premiere Friday, June 2 on Paramount+. The show, which is hosted by Graham Norton, is a live singing competition where drag queens from around the world battle for the crown.

* Apple TV+ released a trailer for My Kind of Country, a country music competition hailing from country singer Kasey Musgraves and actress Reese Witherspoon, where international upcoming artists are mentored by country music stars Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck in Nashville, Tenn. The series premieres Friday, March 24.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?