Oscars Audience Grows for Second Straight Year, Up 12% From 'The Slap'

One year after delivering The Slap heard ’round the Internet, the Oscars saw its audience rise — and for a second straight year. The Oscars' Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Sunday night’s ABC telecast averaged 18.7 million total viewers, up 12 percent from last year’s tally. And in the demo, the ceremony drew a 4.0 rating, up two tenths from 2022.

TVLine readers gave the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted, often-emotional ceremony an average grade of “C+.”

Last year, viewership for the Oscars surged for the first time in a long time, following a steady slide that over a decade saw its audience plummet 74 percent (to an all-time low of 10.4 million viewers in 2021). All told, the 2022 telecast — which brought back the concept of a host(s) and featured a 10 pm physical fracas between Will Smith and Chris Rock — wound up reporting 16.7 million viewers, up 60 percent from the final count for 2021 (though still the second-smallest Oscars audience on record). In the demo, that ABC broadcast was up 73 percent, with a 3.8 rating.

Elsewhere on Sunday night:

CBS | The Equalizer (5.4 mil/0.4) and East New York (4.1 mil/0.3) each dropped some eyeballs, with the latter also dipping in the demo.

NBC | Magnum P.I. dipped to a new audience low (3.2 mil) yet held steady in the demo (with a 0.3 rating). The Blacklist (1.8 mil/0.2) meanwhile ticked up in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons (760K/0.2) and The Great North (610K/0.2) lost viewers, whereas Bob’s Burgers (810K/0.2) and Family Guy (1 mil/0.3) gained viewers.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.