Oscar Nominee Tems Laughs Off Critics of Her View-Blocking Gown

Tems has a message (and an emoji) for haters of her spectacular and now-infamous Oscars gown. Oscars 2023: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

The co-writer of Rihanna’s Oscar-nominated ballad “Lift Me Up” lit up social media during Sunday’s ceremony, with viewers wondering how difficult it must have been to sit behind her dramatically large white gown.

Twitter users, famous and otherwise, flooded the platform with their divided opinions, ultimately agreeing that the white Lever Couture gown “stole the show.”

Nearly 24 hours later, Tems has responded to the critiques in a perfectly cheeky tweet:

Tems’ dress appeared multiple times throughout ABC’s broadcast, particularly when host Jimmy Kimmel would walk into the audience for special segments. Those seated beside and behind Tems, including her co-manager Tec, were regularly seen craning their necks to see around the fashion structure.

Unfortunately, there’s still no official word on who was seated directly behind Tems, whose view was totally blocked for most of the night.

Tems was a Best Original Song nominee for “Lift Me Up,” the emotional ballad from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She wrote the music, along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Rihanna. She and Coogler also wrote the lyrics.

