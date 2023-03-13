Fire Country Recruits Rebecca Mader to Play [Spoiler]'s Romantic Interest

Things will get red-hot on Fire Country when Rebecca Mader joins the CBS hit this spring.

The Once Upon a Time and Lost alum is set to fill the “key recurring role” of Faye, the head of a private concierge firefighting company — what, do their hoses spray Fuji water? — who meets Kevin Alejandro’s embattled Manny at an AA meeting. As the two strike a spark, Faye aims to steal Manny away from Three Rock, if not also heat up his futon bed.

Mader will make her Fire Country debut on Friday, April 7. In addition to Lost and OUAT, her previous TV credits include Fringe, No Ordinary Family and… a short-lived ABC comedy that debuted in 2012.

Additionally, our sister site Deadline is also reporting, The Rookie‘s Kanoa Goo (aka Lucy’s ex, Chris) is joining Fire Country as “a swim Adonis” who knows retired Olympic diver Gabriela, and thus is poised to emerge as a new rival for Max Thieriot’s incarcerated Bode.

