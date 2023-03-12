Rihanna Performs Black Panther Ballad 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars — Watch

Less than a month after making her solo Super Bowl debut, Rihanna took the Oscars stage on Sunday for a moving performance of her nominated song “Lift Me Up.” Oscars 2023: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

With music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson, and lyrics by Tems and Coogler for lyrics, “Lift Me Up” was written for Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is nominated for a total of five Oscars this year.

Watch footage of Rihanna’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video when/if it becomes available:

The emotional ballad from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for Best Original Song against “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (music and lyrics by Diane Warren); “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop); “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (music by M. M. Keeravani and Lyrics by Chandrabose); and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski, and lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne).

So, what did you think of Rihanna’s performance? Grade it in the poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.