Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress for Everything Everywhere — Watch Her History-Making Speech

Michelle Yeoh, meet history. Oscars 2023: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star was named Best Actress at Sunday’s Oscars and, in doing so, becomes the first performer of Asian descent to win in that category. (It’s worth noting that Yeoh’s very nomination was an historic feat.)

Yeoh, who was considered the presumptive favorite to snag the Best Actress trophy after having won both a Golden Globe and a SAG Award, prevailed over Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. “This is proof that… dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you that you’re past your prime.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once entered Sunday’s ceremony with a leading 11 nominations, winning seven, including Best Picture and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.