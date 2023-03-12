American Born Chinese: Disney+ Sets Release Date for Series Starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan

Disney+ released its first official teaser on Sunday for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan’s upcoming action-comedy series, American Born Chinese, which will premiere Wednesday, May 24.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese “tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life,” according to the official logline. “When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.”

Actor Stephanie Hsu joins her Everything Everywhere All at Once costars, Yeoh and Quan, as a guest star on the series. The cast also features Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic).

Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is set to direct, in addition to serving as executive producer.

The release date and teaser come just hours before the 95th Oscars on ABC (8/7c), where Yeoh, Quan and Hsu are all up for acting awards for their work in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Watch the American Born Chinese teaser above