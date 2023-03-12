The Little Mermaid Full Live-Action Trailer Debuts During Oscars — Watch

Ariel got to be where the people were on Sunday, as millions of eyeballs witnessed the premiere of the trailer for Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Oscars 2023: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

A TV spot for the movie’s full-length trailer, which you can watch in the video above, debuted during ABC’s broadcast of the 95th Academy Awards.

Just like the 1989 animated musical, this remake follows a mermaid named Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton. Ariel’s fascination with the surface world leads her to fall in love with a human prince named Eric, and she ultimately trades her voice to the sinister sea witch Ursula for a chance to be with him. Oh, and all of the fish can sing.

The Little Mermaid‘s principal cast includes Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder and Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle.

Original Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken is back for the remake, co-writing several new songs with lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Bailey rose to fame singing alongside sister Chloe, releasing two critically acclaimed albums as Chloe x Halle. The two were also series regulars on Freeform’s grown-ish, playing twin track stars Jazz and Sky Forster; Halle left after Season 3, while Chloe stuck around through Season 4.

The Little Mermaid will be released in U.S. theaters on Friday, May 26, 2023.

