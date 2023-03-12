Lady Gaga Performs 'Hold My Hand' From Top Gun at the Oscars — Watch

We knew Mother Monster wouldn’t leave us hanging. Oscars 2023: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Just days after confirming that she would not be singing during this year’s ceremony, Sunday’s Oscars indeed welcomed Lady Gaga to the stage for a (surprise!) performance of the Best Original Song-nominated ballad “Hold My Hand.”

Gaga appeared towards the third hour of the show, dressed down in black clothing and minimal makeup, delivering a speech about the importance of being your own hero.

With music and lyrics by Gaga and BloodPop, “Hold My Hand” was written for Top Gun: Maverick, which received a total of six nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Watch footage of Gaga’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

“Hold My Hand” was one of five tunes nominated for Best Original Song this year, up against against “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson, with lyrics by Tems and Coogler); “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (music and lyrics by Diane Warren); “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (music by M. M. Keeravani and Lyrics by Chandrabose); and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski, and lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne).

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Gaga's Oscars performance