Oscars Upset! Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Best Supporting Actress Over Frontrunner Angela Bassett

Halloween has come early for OG scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis.

In something of an upset, Curtis won Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s Oscars for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She prevailed over frontrunner Angela Bassett, whose work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever netted Marvel its first-ever Oscar nomination in an acting category.

Curtis’ supporting actress competition also included her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Stephanie Hsu, as well as The Whale‘s Hong Chau and The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Kerry Condon. (Full Oscars winners list here.)

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not,” Curtis said in accepting her trophy. “I am hundreds of people… The group of artists who made this movie, we just won an Oscar! To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people… We. Just. Won. An. Oscar. Together! And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories…. I just won an Oscar.”

Watch video of Curtis’ big Oscars moment below.