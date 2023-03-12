Oscars: Hugh Grant Shuts Down Ashley Graham in Mesmerizingly Awkward Red Carpet Interview — WATCH

ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars pre-show became Hugh Grant’s undoing.
While being interviewed on the red carpet by Countdown co-host Ashley Graham, the Love Actually actor became increasingly irritated by the model’s line of questioning.
Here’s the gist of the pair’s insanely awkward Q&A (which you can watch above) :
GRAHAM: What are you most excited to see? Anyone to see win?
GRANT: No one in particular.
GRAHAM: What are you wearing?
GRANT: Just my suit.
GRAHAM: Who designed it.
GRANT: My tailor.
GRAHAM: Who are you rooting for tonight?
GRANT: No one in particular.
GRAHAM: What does it feel like to be in Glass Onion, such an amazing film? How fun is it to shoot something like that?
GRANT: Well, Im barely in it. I’m in for about three seconds.
GRAHAM: But still, you showed up and you had fun right?
GRANT: Uh, almost.
At the conclusion of the interview, Grant’s extreme annoyance was written all over his face.
