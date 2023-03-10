Thursday Ratings: Animal Control Dips, Young Sheldon Leads Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon led Thursday in both total viewers and in the demo. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | Young Sheldon (with 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating) and Ghosts (6.5 mil/0.6) both rose in the demo, while So Help Me Todd (4.5 mil/0.3) and the conclusion of CSI: Vegas‘ Silver Ink Killer arc (3.3 mil/0.3) were steady.

ABC | Station 19 (3.9 mil/0.5) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.2 mil/0.4, read recap) both added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo. Alaska Daily dipped to an audience low (2.5 mil) while posting its fourth straight 0.2 rating.

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.3) ticked down, Animal Control (1.3 mil/0.2) saw its first demo decline while sliding in audience for a third straight week, and Call Me Kat (1.2 mil/0.2) was steady.

