NCIS: LA: Get New Details on the 2-Part Series Finale and CBS' Goodbye Special

NCIS: Los Angeles will get a proper sendoff from CBS, by way of the previously announced two-part series finale and a retrospective special.

In Part 1 of the finale, which is titled “New Beginnings” and will air Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c, the ATF seeks help from NCIS to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate a missing agent. Elsewhere, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding… Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school… and Sam encourages his father to take part in a drug trial.

One week later, in “New Beginnings, Part 2”– which will air an hour earlier than usual, on Sunday, May 21 at 9 pm — the NCIS team continues that case with ATF, while Callen and Anna decide to pull the trigger on an impromptu wedding.

Might any past team members manage to get themselves to said impromptu ceremony? No returns have been announced, though there the buzz is that there a familiar face or two will RSVP.

As for TVLine readers’ No. 1 wish for the series finale — to see or at least hear from Linda Hunt’s Hetty again, after so protracted an absence — Gemmill in a recent interview stopped short of saying that Callen & Co. will embark on a mission to find their MIA boss. “But it’s put in motion,” the EP allowed. “We are going to have steps taken to resolve Hetty’s storyline in a way that I hope leaves fans feeling excited.”

Following Part 2 of the series finale, at 10 pm, there will be a one-hour Entertainment Tonight special titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles. The Kevin Frazier-hosted retrospective will feature footage and interviews with cast members from the past 14 years, plus new interviews, favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet,” NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. “We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful.”

NCIS: LA’s farewell season will tap out after 21 episodes, while overall the first NCIS offshoot will have served up 322 total episodes.

