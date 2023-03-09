Young Sheldon's Parents Have the Talk, [Spoiler] Runs Away From Home

Singing “Soft Kitty” won’t heal the Cooper family’s deep wounds. Big Bang Theory Easter Eggs on Young Sheldon

During Thursday’s Young Sheldon, Mary and George had a frank discussion about the state of their marriage and their respective crushes. Mary admitted to her husband that she lights up whenever she sees Pastor Rob, but swore that nothing has, and ever will, ever happen between them. George also vowed that he’d never cross that line (hmm…), but went silent as soon as his wife asked if he liked being around Brenda.

“What happens now?” Mary asked.

“I don’t know,” George answered.

Until they figure it out, Mary intends to stay with Meemaw, who welcomed her daughter in with open arms. George, meanwhile, decided to drown his sorrows in beer — an unfortunate, if predictable, outcome for the man of the house; predecessor The Big Bang Theory foretold that Sheldon’s dad becomes an alcoholic in the last years of his life.

Our main concern right now is for the wellbeing of Sheldon’s twin sister Missy. She voiced her frustration about George forgetting to pick her up from school, and for not making sure she was at the hospital for the birth of Georgie and Mandy’s daughter. Desperate for attention, the 13 year old talked back to her teacher and got herself sent home from school. Later, she took her parents to task, not only for ignoring her amid their marital strife, but for always prioritizing Sheldon. Seeing Mary console her twin brother about dead-on-arrival database was ultimately the last straw for the rebellious teen, who packed a bag, stole the keys to George’s pickup and drove off in the middle of the night — a cliffhanger we won’t see resolved until the next original episode airs on Thursday, March 30.

