TVLine Items: People's Choice Goes Country, Reggie Doc Trailer and More

The People’s Choice Awards are feeling a little bit a lot country.

The PCAs franchise is expanding by way of the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards, to air in September across NBC and Peacock, live from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.

The two-hour ceremony will “lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments that regularly happen from the iconic venue.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tommy Dewey (Casual) and Siobhan Williams (UnREAL) have joined Good Girls creator Jenna Bans’ untitled NBC drama pilot starring Retta, which was previously dubbed Murder By the Book, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Peacock is developing a series based on the biography Ali: A Life by Johnathan Eig, about famed boxer Muhammad Ali, Deadline reports. The eight-part series will be executive-produced by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Willmott (BlacKkKlansman), who will also write the script. Using his fights as a baseline, the project will highlight pivotal moments in Ali’s life inside and outside the ring.

* Prime Video Sports revealed an official trailer for its new documentary Reggie, which details the life of outspoken American baseball superstar Reggie Jackson. The film is slated to premiere Friday, March 24.

* The Roku Channel has released an official trailer for Slip, a comedy series created by Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces). Tired of living in a bland marriage, Lister’s character Mae ends up having a one-night stand, which transports her to an alternative version of her life. This is the first of many different realities Mae encounters on her path to discovering herself and finding joy in her marriage again. Season 1 premieres Friday, April 21.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?