Chris Rock's Concussion/Emancipation Flub in Netflix's Selective Outrage Has Mysteriously Disappeared

It appears Chris Rock's Selective Outrage has undergone some selective editing.

A new version of the comedian’s March 4 live Netflix standup event (read our recap here) no longer contains a Will Smith-related flub that Rock made near the end of the special.

In the final minutes of Selective Outrage, while weighing in on last year’s infamous Oscars slap, Rock botched the setup for a punchline about receiving a concussion from the Concussion actor.

“Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars,” Rock said. “I shouldn’t host because her man didn’t get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of s–t ever,” he said, before stopping to note that he “f–ked up the joke” and meant to refer to 2015’s Concussion.

As pointed out by Vulture’s Jesse David Fox, the version now streaming on Netflix has been edited so that Rock’s eventual correction of the set-up essentially replaces the original flub. “Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn’t host,” Rock said. “She f–king said, ‘He should quit ’cause Will didn’t get nominated for Concussion… And then [he] gives me a f–king concussion, OK?”

It’s worth noting that Netflix added a note to the new version acknowledging that Selective Outrage was “streamed live and edited.” TVLine has reached out to Netflix for further comment.

The aforementioned slap heard ’round the world occurred more than two hours into the March 2022 Oscars telecast, after Rock made a GI Jane joke aimed at Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who is bald and has previously spoken publicly about her hair loss condition, alopecia. Not long after the incident, Smith won the Best Actor award for his work in King Richard and delivered an emotional acceptance speech where he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees. He was subsequently banned from all Academy events, including the annual presentation of the Oscars, for 10 years.

The live comedy event marked Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special — and his first since #SlapGate. His previous special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, premiered on the service back in February 2018.