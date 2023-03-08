Ratings: Night Court, The Voice Top Tuesday; Winchesters Flat With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, with CBS and ABC in rerun mode: NBC’s Night Court and NBC’s The Voice tied for the demo win, with the latter also copping Tuesday’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

NBC | Night Court (with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating) grew in audience while steady in the demo. American Auto drew its best audience in five episodes (2.2 mil) while posting its fifth straight 0.3 rating. The Voice (5 mil/0.5, read recap) was down sharply from Monday’s premiere, after which That’s My Jam returned to 3 mil and a 0.4.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (4 mil/0.4, read post mortem) added eyeballs but dipped in the demo. Accused rose to its best audience in three episodes (2.1 mil/0.3) and also ticked up in the demo.

THE CW | The yet-to-be-renewed The Winchesters ended its freshman run with 454,000 viewers, down 3 percent from last week’s prelim audience despite decreased competition, and its 12th 0.1 rating of the 13-episode season. Read post mortem and grade the finale and the season.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.