Trixie and Katya's UNHhhh Crosses 200 Episodes in Season 8 — Watch Trailer

What are Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova going to talk about in the upcoming eighth season of UNHhhh? Whatever they want, because it’s their show and not yours.

TVLine has your exclusive first look at the trailer for UNHhhh Season 8, which premieres on WOW Presents Plus on Wednesday, March 15 at 3/2c.

What’s more, the premiere marks UNHhhh‘s 200th episode! In honor of this momentous moment, photographic artist Franz Szony was commissioned to capture Trixie and Katya “against a background of green fabric traveling up their legs to form stunning gowns, symbolizing how the pair are masters of green screen comedy.” Artsy!

“200 episodes of pushing the woke agenda!” Trixie says of the show’s landmark accomplishment. Adds Katya, “Now more than ever, Season 8 is better than good. It’s great.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at UNHhhh Season 8, then scroll down to check out Szony’s inspired work: