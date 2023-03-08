The Price Is Right Is Losing Its Iconic Home After 50 Years

It’s the end of an era for The Price Is Right.

After taping at Los Angeles’ famed Television City compound since its premiere in 1972, the classic CBS game show will relocate to a new facility next season.

Per Deadline, a looming $1.25 million renovation at Television City will force TPIR to move to Haven Studios in nearby-ish Glendale when it begins production on Season 52 later this summer.

“In light of Hackman Capital Partners’ plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television’s longest running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home,” said Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle (which produces TPIR), in a statement. “While we bid a fond farewell to this cultural landmark, we are excited to say that we will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios. We can’t wait to have our fans ‘Come On Down’ to this new facility when we begin production on the next season this summer.”

The Price is Right launched with OG host Bob Barker on Sept. 4, 1972. Barker passed the emcee baton to current headliner Drew Carey in 2007.

Other series that currently shoot at Television City include CBS soaps The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS’ soon-to-conclude Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC’s American Idol and Disney+’s Dancing With the Stars.