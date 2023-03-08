The Big Door Prize Trailer: A Mysterious Machine Offers to Spoil Chris O'Dowd's Destiny in Apple TV+ Dramedy

If you had the chance to discover your true life’s potential — but in the process, risked throwing away the life you’ve already made for yourself — would you take it? That’s the question plaguing Chris O’Dowd’s Dusty in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s The Big Door Prize (premiering Wednesday, March 29). What's New on Netflix, Apple TV+ and More

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize “tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential,” according to the official logline. The Bridesmaids vet plays Dusty Hubbard, “a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher” who “watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions — based on the machine’s printouts — and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought. While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (played by A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Gabrielle Dennis), indulges in the dream that there’s something bigger out there for her.

“Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine,” the synopsis continues. “However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Ally Maki (Wrecked), Josh Segarra (The Other Two), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Crystal Fox (The Haves and the Have Nots), Djouliet Amara (Superman & Lois) and newcomer Sammy Fourlas.

Penned by Emmy winner David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), the 10-episode dramedy will debut with three episodes on March 29, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through May 17. In the meantime, watch the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding The Big Door Prize to your Apple TV+ watchlist.