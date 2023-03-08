TVLine Items: Supergirl Replaces Buffy, Last Kingdom Movie Trailer and More

Supergirl vet Melissa Benoist is flying into Netflix’s animated He-Man series continuation, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, as the voice of Teela, TVLine has learned. Sarah Michelle Gellar voiced the character in the first season, subtitled Revelation.

The casting reunites Benoist with her real-life husband/Supergirl costar Chris Wood, who provides the voice of main character He-Man, and Masters of the Universe: Revolution executive producer Kevin Smith, who directed four episodes of Supergirl.

The follow-up (premiering in 2024) finds Teela, He-Man and the rest of the Masters struggling “to save Eternia from the tangles of darkness,” per the official synopsis. “Revolution is an all-new story that focuses on the classic He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry in a way audiences have never seen before. It’s technology up against magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor (Mark Hamill) and a deadly threat to the Planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia.”

“I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith and join the Revolution family as another bold and fearless heroine,” Benoist said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela’s story with fans.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Off of the success of last year’s Janet Jackson documentary, Lifetime and A&E have greenlit Janet Jackson: Family First, a follow-up that will chronicle the singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.

* David Del Rio (Maggie) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) have joined the cast of the CBS drama pilot Matlock, starring Kathy Bates, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Anthony Anderson (black-ish) has joined the cast of Public Defenders, a comedy pilot from ABC, our sister site Variety reports. Anderson will play “deputy-in-charge” Marshall, who’s protectiveness of the public defenders he oversees can often appear as austerity.

* MGM+ has added six cast members to its historical drama sequel, Belgravia: The Next Chapter: Ben Wainwright (World on Fire), Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches), Claude Perron (Big Bug) and Elaine Cassidy (No Offence) will star as series regulars.

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the Last Kingdom movie Seven Kings Must Die, premiering Friday, April 14:

The Last Kingdom's saga continues in Seven Kings Must Die, an all-new feature length movie premiering April 14. pic.twitter.com/CGb8EIuLbD — Netflix (@netflix) March 8, 2023

* Starz has released a trailer for Blindspotting Season 2, premiering Friday, April 14 at 9/8c with two back-to-back episodes:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?