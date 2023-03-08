Jenna Ortega's SNL Promo Hits a Little Differently in the Wake of Rewrite-gate

Talk about unfortunate timing. Saturday Night Live has released a promo for this weekend’s Jenna Ortega-hosted episode in which the Wednesday actress has a few concerns with what the writers have planned for her.

“Honestly, this is really well-written,” Ortega tells the Please Don’t Destroy trio in the video above. “I just don’t feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we’ve seen so much of it already. I think it’s time to do something new.”

On its own, there’s nothing especially noteworthy about this promo, but here’s the thing — its release comes just two days after Ortega admitted to rewriting Wednesday dialogue without first consulting the Netflix’s show’s writers.

During her appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actress recalled moments on set when she “became almost unprofessional” in how much she changed lines. “The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’” Ortega said. “I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things.”

Ortega's episode of SNL, featuring musical guest The 1975, airs Saturday at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.

