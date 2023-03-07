Netflix Orders Mike Schur Comedy Starring Ted Danson Based on Oscar-Nominated Docu The Mole Agent

Ted Danson is about to go undercover: Netflix has ordered a new comedy series from Mike Schur based on the 2021 Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent.

In the still-untitled series, “Charles (Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation,” reads the official logline. The streamer has ordered a total of eight episodes.

In the Chilean documentary, a PI named Rómulo hires an elderly man, Sergio, to go undercover in a nursing home to investigate a client’s claim that her mother had been mistreated by staff. While there, Sergio builds relationships with its residents and learns some of their most shocking secrets.

The untitled Schur/Danson comedy serves as a reunion for the two collaborators. Schur created The Good Place in addition to executive-producing and writing the series. Danson, of course, played Michael, an architect of the Bad Place who ran the Good Place neighborhood in which Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason resided. The critically acclaimed show ran for four seasons on NBC, and earned Danson three Emmy nominations for Lead Actor In a Comedy Series.

In addition, Schur co-created Parks and Recreation, Rutherford Falls and Brooklyn 99, and is also an executive producer of Hacks.

Does this new project pique your interest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.