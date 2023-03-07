Schmigadoon! Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Roles for (Almost) Everyone

Schmigadoon! is ready for its encore. Schmigadoon! Burning Questions Answered

Apple TV+ on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of the musical satire, debuting Wednesday, April 5. While Season 1 parodied 1940s musicals, the next six episodes will pay homage to a decidedly different era of showtunes. The official logline reveals that, “having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.”

Key and Strong will be joined by new series regulars Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page (The Gilded Age), while fellow returnees include Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil (who previously played Billy Flynn in Broadway’s Chicago), Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit and Martin Short — the latter of whom appears to be the only Schmigadoonian reprising his Season 1 role as a leprechaun.

The trailer also appears to give away the outcome of Season 1’s cliffhanger. We see Josh and Melissa have returned to the real world — and they’re struggling to find the same kind of fulfillment that their brief stay in Schmigadoon offered them. They head back to the forest where they first crossed over to the magical realm, hoping to return to Schmigadoon, but instead they’re transported to — you guessed it! — Schmicago.

