Chris Rock Special Lands at No. 7 on Netflix U.S. Top 10 Chart — And With Barely a Day of Viewing

The breaking of Chris Rock's silence about getting walloped by Will Smith at last year's Oscars drew a decent amount of lookie-loos this past weekend.

The stand-up comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage debuted at No. 7 on Netflix’s U.S. ranking of its TV shows for the week of Monday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 5 — meaning, the live, Saturday-night special had little more than a full day of eligibility compared to other programs that ranked higher and have been around longer.

Netflix fare placing higher than Selective Outrage for the week were Outer Banks Season 3 (at No. 1), Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Limited Series, Perfect Match Season 1, Outer Banks Season 1, Outer Banks Season 2 and the recently released Sex/Life Season 2.

Rounding out Netflix’s Top 10 U.S. TV shows were Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 (at No. 8), Triptych Season 1 and Married at First Sight Season 12.

Rock used the stand-up special — eventually, that is, mostly during its final minutes — to weigh in on The Slap, acknowledging, “A year ago, I got slapped at the f–king Oscars by this motherf–ker and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts! I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear!”

Rock went on to posit that “Will Smith practices selective outrage” (ergo the special’s title). “Because everyone knows what the f–k happened” that truly had Smith stewing. “I didn’t have any ‘entanglements,’” Rock said, referring to Jada Pinkett Smith’s publicly acknowledged affair with R&B singer August Alsina. “She hurt him more than he hurt me, OK?”

“Everybody in the world call him a b—h,” Rock continued. “I tried to call the motherf–ker and give him my condolences; he ain’t pick up for me…. Everybody called him a b—h. Everybody! Everybody! And who does he hit? Me!”

TVLine readers gave the hour-long stand-up special an average grade of “B+.”