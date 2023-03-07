Boy Meets World's Ben Savage Officially Running for U.S. Congress Seat

We’d love to get Mr. Feeny’s opinion on this one.

Boy Meets World actor Ben Savage has officially announced he’s running for U.S. Congress, little more than a month after he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to do so.

Savage will run as a Democrat for California’s 30th District seat, currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff (who is campaigning himself for the Senate seat held by soon-to-be-retired Democrat Dianne Feinstein).

“I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all,” Savage wrote in his announcement on Monday. “I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues. And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

Savage previously dabbled in local politics: He ran for West Hollywood City Council in 2022 and tied for seventh place (per TMZ), receiving just over 6 percent of the vote. He also interned for Sen. Arlen Specter while attending Stanford University.

In addition to ABC’s coming-of-age sitcom Boy Meets World, where he played protagonist Cory Matthews, Savage starred on the Disney Channel follow-up Girl Meets World (in the same role), which ran for three seasons and ended in 2017. He recently opted against joining BMW castmates Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle for the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, with Fishel informing listeners that Savage declined multiple offers to appear on the show.