Ratings: All Sunday-Night Dramas Dip; Idol and 60 Minutes Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC's American Idol led Sunday in the demo, while CBS' 60 Minutes clocked in with the night's biggest audience.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (which drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) — and pending possible adjustment due to a sliiiightly delayed start — The Equalizer (5.2 mil/0.4), East New York (4.7 mil/0.3) and NCIS: Los Angeles (4.2 mil/0.3) were all down a tenth in the demo, though East New York is looking at its best total audience since Jan. 15.

NBC | Leading out of Dateline rerun, Magnum P.I. (3.5 mil/0.2) and The Blacklist (1.7 mil/0.1) both dipped to new demo lows.

ABC | AFV (4.9 mil/0.6) and Idol (5.4 mil/0.7, read recap) were both steady, while The Company You Keep (2.2 mil/0.2) dipped.

FOX | The Simpsons (940K/0.2), The Great North (670K/0.2), Robert’s Hamburgers (760K/0.2) and He’s the Family Guy! (840K/0.3) each dropped some eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.