TVLine Items: Clancy Brown Joins Penguin, American Dad Trailer and More

Clancy Brown will oversee organized crime in Gotham City.

The Dexter: New Blood and Billions actor has joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, our sister site Variety reports.

Brown will play Gotham City mobster Salvatore Maroni, a recurring character in The Batman spinoff who was mentioned repeatedly in the movie.

* Watch a trailer for Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 (premiering Friday, March 24) here.

* TBS released a trailer for Season 18 of American Dad, which is set to premiere Monday, March 27 at 10/9c.

* Hulu released a trailer for its new limited series Tiny Beautiful Things, starring Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) and premiering with all eight episodes on Friday, April 7:

