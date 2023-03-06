The Last of Us Hits New Audience High, 8.1 Million, Ahead of Season Finale

The Last of Us scared up another audience high this past Sunday night, with its penultimate Season 1 episode. Cable TV Renewals and Cancellations

Based on Nielsen and first party data, Episode 8 — titled “When We Are in Your Supper Need” (read full recap) — delivered 8.1 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts. That marks a 74 percent increase from the series’ debut, and a new high for the hit and acclaimed video game adaptation.

HBO reports that with all available delayed playback, the average audience for The Last of Us’ first five episodes is now approaching 30 million viewers across all platforms.

The Last of Us was renewed in late January after just two airings, the second of which delivered the largest Week 2 audience growth (+22%) for any HBO Original drama series in the pay cabler’s 50-year history.

“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” video game co-creator and series EP Neil Druckmann said in a statement. “The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with Season 2! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!”