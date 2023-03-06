Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden Headline the Russo Brothers' Amazon Spy Drama

Former Quantico agent Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the spy game in the Prime Video thriller Citadel (premiering Friday, April 28). What's New on Netflix, Prime Video and More

The streamer on Monday released a trailer for the six-episode series, which picks up after the fall of the eponymous global spy agency. “Elite agents Mason Kane (played by Bodyguard‘s Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives,” according to the official logline, and “they’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.” That is, “until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

The cast also includes Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy. Showrunner David Weil (Hunters) executive-produces alongside MCU vets Anthony and Joe Russo (aka the Russo Brothers).

Amazon is calling Citadel a “landmark global franchise.” Chopra Jonas and Madden lead the American version of the drama, with other interconnected stories being locally created, produced and filmed in-region across the world. Offshoots are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The first two episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by weekly episode releases every Friday, through May 26.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, scroll down for additional first-look photos, then hit the comments and let us know if you’ll be watching.