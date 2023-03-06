Jharrel Jerome Is a 13-Foot Tall Man in Trailer for I'm a Virgo, Amazon's 'Fantastical Joyride' From Boots Riley

When They See Us Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome makes a big impression in the teaser trailer for I’m a Virgo, Prime Video‘s upcoming coming-of-age comedy from filmmaker Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You).

Created, written and with all seven episodes directed by Riley, I’m A Virgo is described as a “darkly comedic and fantastical coming-of-age joyride” about Cootie (played by Jerome, who is also an EP on the series), a 13-foot tall young Black man in Oakland, Calif.

“Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, Cootie escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world,” reads the synopsis. “He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real life superhero named The Hero (played by Justified‘s Walton Goggins).

The cast also includes Brett Gray (On My Block), Kara Young (The Punisher), Allius Barnes (Cruel Summer), Olivia Washington (TV’s She’s Gotta Have It), Mike Epps (The Upshaws), and Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor).

Prime Video on Monday afternoon announced a summertime release for I’m a Virgo (following its world premiere this Saturday at the SXSW Film & TV Festival), as well as shared the teaser trailer above and some first photos.