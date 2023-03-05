Writers Guild Awards 2023: Severance, White Lotus, The Bear Among Winners

The 75th annual Writers Guild Awards were handed out on Sunday in concurrent ceremonies at the Edison Ballroom in New York and Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Severance took home the prize for best new series, beating out fellow first-time nominees such as Bad Sisters, Andor and Abbott Elementary. The Apple TV+ series also won for best drama, with FX’s The Bear winning in comedy.
Meanwhile, individual episode honors went to AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO Max’s Hacks and Prime Video’s Undone.
This year’s WGA Awards come amid rumblings of the guild’s first possible strike action since 2007-08. With its current contract expiring on May 1, the WGA is angling to secure increased streaming residuals as well as higher minimum pay rates for its members.
DRAMA SERIES
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Severance — WINNER
Yellowjackets
COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear — WINNER
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
NEW SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Bear
Severance — WINNER
LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Pam & Tommy
The Staircase
The White Lotus — WINNER
TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES
Heart of the Matter (Hallmark Channel)
Honor Society (Paramount+) — WINNER
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
Torn Hearts (Epix)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
ANIMATION
“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (The Simpsons), written by Jeff Westbrook
“The Pain Garden” (Tuca & Bertie), written by Lisa Hanawalt
“Pixelated and Afraid” (The Simpsons), written by John Frink
“Rectify” (Undone), written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf — WINNER
“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” (The Simpsons), written by Loni Steele Sosthand
“To Bob, or Not To Bob” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux
EPISODIC DRAMA
“A Hard Way to Go” (Ozark), written by Chris Mundy
“The End of Everything” (The Good Fight), written by Robert King & Michelle King
“Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul), written by Thomas Schnauz — WINNER
“The Prick” (Bad Sisters), teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer
“Rock and Hard Place” (Better Call Saul), written by Gordon Smith
“The We We Are” (Severance), written by Dan Erickson
EPISODIC COMEDY
“The Beginning” (Grace and Frankie), written by Marta Kauffman & Howard J. Morris
“Braciole” (The Bear), written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer
“Foie Gras” (Julia), written by Daniel Goldfarb & Chris Keyser
“Private School” (What We Do in the Shadows), written by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd
“The One, The Only” (Hacks), written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky — WINNER
“Wide Net” (Reservation Dogs), written by Tazbah Rose Chavez
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Inside Amy Schumer — WINNER
PAUSE With Sam Jay
Saturday Night Live
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
The National Memorial Day Concert 2022 (PBS)
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO/HBO Max) — WINNER
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Baking It — WINNER
Capital One College Bowl
Jeopardy!
Weakest Link
DAYTIME DRAMA
Days of Our Lives — WINNER