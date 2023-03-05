How I Met Your Father Flashback Episode Reveals How Sid and Hannah First Got Together — Watch Sneak Peek

How I Met Your Father is doing its first full-fledged flashback episode — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

Streaming on March 7, Season 2’s seventh episode, appropriately titled “A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentine’s Day,” sees the gang recount their worst Valentine’s Day experiences in order to cheer up Ellen. What follows is a series of seriously awkward moments from Sophie, Val, Jesse, Sid and Charlie’s respective pasts. Among them is a glimpse of the night marrieds Sid and Hannah first became boyfriend and girlfriend — thanks, in part, to an assist from Drew.

It all begins when Sid drags Jesse to a med school party to confront Hannah. He wants to make things official, but gets the wrong idea when he sees Hannah with Drew, who he clearly hasn’t met before. The solution, as far as Sid sees it, is to make Hannah jealous by showing that he can have just as much fun without her. To do so, he enlists Jesse to partake in the world’s goofiest dance-off. How I Met Your Father's HIMYM Easter Eggs

The Hulu comedy’s supersized, 20-episode second season has thus far welcomed back two familiar faces from How I Met Your Mother: Neil Patrick Harris, whose premiere cameo as Barney Stinson sets the stage for his eventual return; and Alexis Denisof, who reprised his recurring role as philandering newsman Sandy Rivers.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father drop every Tuesday on Hulu. Watch a sneak peek above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Season 2 so far.