Ratings: Grand Crew Drops With Friday Move; WWE, Blue Bloods Lead Night

In the latest TV ratings, Fox's Friday Night SmackDown was (as usual) No. 1 in the demo, while CBS' Blue Bloods (as it often does) copped the largest audience.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (with 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating) tied season lows. With its Season 2 premiere/move to a new night, Grand Crew (1.1 mil/0.1) returned far below both its freshman averages (1.6 mil/0.3) and what Young Rock was averaging in this time slot (1.4 mil/0.3).

CBS | S.W.A.T. (5 mil/0.3) was up in viewers/steady in the demo, Blue Bloods (6 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo and is looking at possibly its best audience since Jan. 13, and Fire Country (5.8 mil/0.4) dipped to its lowest tallies of 2023.

FOX | SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.5) dipped.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.4) dipped.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway, I Ask You?? (520K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs.

