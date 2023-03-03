Ratings: Alaska Daily Returns Steady, Independence Ends on Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon led this Thursday both in total viewers and in the demo. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

ABC | Station 19 (3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, per Nielsen finals) was steady, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.1 mil/0.4, read recap) matched its audience low and also dipped in the demo. Back from a three-and-a-half month break (!), Alaska Daily (2.8 mil/0.2) was right on part with its fall finale (2.5 mil/0.2) and its fall averages (2.9 mil/0.2).

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.6 mil/0.6, read post mortems) was steady in the demo, Ghosts (6.5 mil/0.5) and Todd (4.6 mil/0.3) dipped, and CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) ticked up.

THE CW | Walker (620K/0.1) hit an audience low, while fellow “bubble” drama Walker Independence (441K/0.0, read post mortem) matched lows with its finale.

FOX | Next Level Chef (2 mil/0.4), Animal Control (1.5 mil/0.3) and Call Me Kat (1.2 mil/0.2) were all steady.

