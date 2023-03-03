Tom Sizemore Dead at 61

Tom Sizemore, best known for portraying Sergeant Horvath in Saving Private Ryan, has died. He was 61.

The news of Sizemore’s death was confirmed to our sister site Variety on Friday. “It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement. “His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

The actor had been in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18. Earlier this week, Lago told Variety that the actor’s family was “deciding end-of-life matters” after doctors informed them of “no further hope” for Sizemore’s condition to improve.

Sizemore developed a reputation for playing the tough guy in drama and action films. In 1998, he played Sergeant Horvath opposite Tom Hanks and Matt Damon in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan. The film followed a group of U.S. soldiers who went behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers had been killed in action. It was nominated for Best Picture at the 1999 Academy Awards.

Sizemore also held roles in Black Hawk Down, Heat, Natural Born Killers and Pearl Harbor, among others.

The actor accumulated numerous TV credits during his decades-long career. His most notable role in a TV series was in the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks, where he played insurance agent Anthony Sinclair.

Sizemore also appeared in episodes of Cobra Kai, Shooter, Lucifer, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Hawaii Five-0 and more. In 2010, he participated in an episode of Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, sharing his struggles with addiction.