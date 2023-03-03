TVLine Items: Alex Borstein Special, New Miley Music on Disney+ and More

Mrs. Maisel’s manager is taking her turn on the stage: The musical comedy special Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits will premiere Tuesday, April 18 on Prime Video.

The program is described as “a deeply personal and wildly fictitious account of one woman’s attempt to f*** with perception. A night of comedy, music, and waxing rhapsodic.” Borstein will be joined by her muse and maestro, Barcelona-native musicians, Eric Mills and Salva Rey.

Borstein plays Susie Myerson on Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and has employed several members of the show’s production team for the comedy special, which was filmed at Season 4’s fictional burlesque club, The Wolford Theatre. Among those contributing to the event are Mrs. Maisel production designer Bill Groom, cinematographer M. David Mullen, music supervisor Robin Urdang, music consultant Stewart Lerman, set decorator Ellen Christiansen, sound editor Ron Bochar, sound mixer Mathew Price, and editors Tim Streeto and Zana Bochar.

* Skye P. Marshall (Good Sam) has joined the cast of the CBS drama pilot Matlock, starring Kathy Bates, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), a special featuring new music from the singer’s upcoming album, will debut Friday, March 10, at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on Disney+; watch a teaser:

* The limited series Florida Man, starring Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, will premiere Thursday, April 13 on Netflix; watch a teaser:

