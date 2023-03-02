Will Young Sheldon Follow Big Bang's Lead With New Baby? Plus, EP Explains Georgie and Mandy's Daughter's Name

Georgie Cooper is officially a dad! During Thursday’s Young Sheldon, Mandy gave birth to their daughter — a precious “niblingo” by the name of Constance. Big Bang Theory Easter Eggs on Young Sheldon

In the lead-up to the bundle of joy’s arrival, the Big Bang Theory prequel delivered a dramatic George-and-Mary moment two seasons in the making, which you can read more about here. The second half of our Q&A with executive producer Steve Holland, which you can read below, focuses exclusively on the baby and what the future holds for the first-time parents Georgie and Mandy.

TVLINE | I gotta be honest: I was hoping the name Alice Cooper would stick.

[Laughs] That was pretty great.

TVLINE | Were there any other names considered before you settled on Constance?

We tossed around a bunch, but Meemaw has done so much for Mandy since she got pregnant. Georgie has, too, but Meemaw’s really been the one who’s been there for her, so it seemed like a really sweet nod to Meemaw.

TVLINE | I can’t imagine naming the baby after Georgie’s grandmother is going to sit well with Mandy’s mother Audrey. And their relationship is already quite tense….

I don’t think it helps! Their relationship is inching in small ways [toward] something better, but that is going to be a long journey. It’s no fun to have them fix their relationship in one episode and everyone’s happy. And we want to keep Mandy at Meemaw’s house for the time being, so a little bit of tension with her parents is good for us.

TVLINE | While we’re on the subject of Mandy’s parents…. In Season 2, Georgie held a part-time job at Herschel Sparks’ tire shop. Since then, you’ve lost Billy Gardell to Bob Hearts Abishola, but you’ve introduced McCallister Auto & Tire. Can we read anything into the future Dr. Tire’s prospective in-laws running another nearby tire shop?

I would! [Laughs]

TVLINE | We didn’t actually see a baby in this episode. And on The Big Bang Theory, Howard and Bernadette’s kids were kept off screen until the series finale. Will Constance also stay off screen?

We can’t get away with that on this show! As much as I wasn’t looking forward to it, we’ve had a lot of babies on set the last few months. We shot the first episode with a baby before Christmas, then there was the holiday break, then we couldn’t use that same baby because the next episode took place immediately following [the next] one, and that baby was now a month older. With a newborn, a month is a lot, so we’ve got lots of babies coming in. I was worried about it, but honestly the babies have been great. It’s been kind of fun to shoot with them… knock on wood! That can go wrong at any moment!

TVLINE | You said you didn’t want to do a traditional birth episode, because it’s been done a thousand times. How are you going to avoid doing episodes about Georgie and Mandy as first-time parents that’ve also been done a thousand times?

Georgie and Mandy’s relationship is in such a weird place, which has given us a bit of a different entry into this. They never really dated. They kind of did for a little bit, then she got pregnant, and then they weren’t speaking. Then they were kind of getting close and she pushed him away, then she told him he should date other women. I think it’s an interesting wrinkle. They’re trying to figure out how to be new parents and also trying to figure out what their relationship to one another is.

TVLINE | The elephant in the room is that Georgie is still 17. But we’ve gotta be nearing his 18th birthday. Do we address his official entry into adulthood before season’s end?

We do! His birthday is an episode

