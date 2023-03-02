TVLine Items: Rob Lowe's Unstable Trailer, Apple's Wrestling Doc and More

Rob Lowe is feeling Unstable in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix comedy, co-starring his real-life son John Owen Lowe.

In the eight-episode series (premiering Friday, March 30), “Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall,” reads the official synopsis. “His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?”

The cast also includes Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch.

* Creator Dan Harmon’s animated series Krapoplis has been renewed for a third season at Fox prior to its series premiere, which has now been pushed back to sometime during the 2023-24 season.

* Hulu’s Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi will return for Season 2 on Friday, May 5, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.

* Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem) will costar in Paramount+’s Bass Reeves, alongside previously announced cast members David Oyelowo (Selma), Dennis Quaid (Fortitude) and Barry Pepper (The Kennedys), our sister site Variety reports. Singleton will portray Bass Reeves’ daughter, Sally.

* Apple TV+ has released the premiere date and trailer for the wrestling documentary series, Monster Factory, set to debut on Friday, March 17:

