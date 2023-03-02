Amazon's New Identical Twin Dating Show Sounds Like Double Trouble

Prime Video is about to put twintuition to the test. A slightly bonkers, televised test.

The streamer has ordered to series Twin Love, a reality dating show hosted by WWE alumni and identical twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella.

Premiering sometime this summer, Twin Love is described as a “social dating experiment” in which 10 sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of identical-looking casts, where they’ll begin a unique search for a romantic partner.

“With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if [the twins’] inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires,” the logline teases. “When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

“Twin Love is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin — someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate — with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love,” said Lauren Anderson, Amazon Studios’ head of AVOD original content and unscripted programming. “Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series. Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share Twin Love with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”

Twin Love will also be available via Amazon Freevee in the United States and United Kingdom. Does the show’s premise pique your curiosity?