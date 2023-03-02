History of the World, Part II: How to Binge Mel Brooks Sequel for Just $8

We’ve waited over four decades for History of the World, Part II, so don’t let some trivial streaming paywall keep you from watching the Mel Brooks sequel. Here’s a hack for binge-watching the four-“night” event for less than $10.

The Hulu miniseries debuts on Monday, March 6 and promises a variety of sketches that take you through different periods of human history — just as the original History of the World, Part I film did back in 1981. In addition to Brooks, the cast includes Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Quinta Brunson, Emily Ratajkowski, Seth Rogen, Hannah Einbinder, Danny DeVito and… well, tons of other familiar faces.

How to Watch History of the World, Part II on Streaming

The show premieres Monday, March 6 with two episodes, after which two new episodes drop daily through Thursday, March 9. Now, here’s a tip for streaming the sketch-comedy series: Sign up for a basic Hulu subscription for just $8, and cancel it before the month is up once you’ve finished watching HotWII. It’s as easy as that! But when you subscribe, you will also gain access to Hulu originals such as the acclaimed Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale, Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne The Kardashians, Fleishman Is in Trouble and more. Hulu also streams shows like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Fox’s 9-1-1 the day after they air, as well as offers a library filled with older shows like Killing Eve and How I Met Your Mother.

($7.99/month; $14.99/month for Hulu with no ads)



Hulu offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options (plus a “hack” for signing up through Disney+). If you sign up for Hulu, you can choose between the Basic plan with ads (for $7.99 per month), or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing (for $14.99/month). Remember, just cancel the subscription before the end of the current billing period to watch History of the World, Part II without having to pay for and following months.

If you are in the market for a higher-price, higher-reward subscription, Hulu offers bundle options. For $12.99/month, you can subscribe to the Trio Basic bundle which bundles Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads. Or, if you want to bundle the three streamers and avoid ads on Disney+ and Hulu programs, opt for the Trio Premium bundle which is $19.99/month. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.) And for $69.99 per month, you can also subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV bundle.

But what if you only want Disney+ and Hulu? Where’s that bundle? Sign up for Hulu through the Disney+ website with the Duo Basic bundle — and for just $9.99 per month, you can stream the entire Disney+ and Hulu libraries with ads.

What Is History of the World, Part II About?

History of the World, Part II is comprised of a variety of sketches that walk viewers through different periods of human history, just as the feature film did more than 40 years ago. Shirley Chisholm, General Grant and Leon Trotksy are among the historical figures who will be portrayed in a comedic light.

WATCH HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART II TRAILER BELOW:

